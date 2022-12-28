G999 Price Down 19.9% Over Last Week (G999)

G999 (G999) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. Over the last week, G999 has traded 19.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $3,491.41 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00067426 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00055361 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00024429 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00007999 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003929 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000124 BTC.

About G999

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

