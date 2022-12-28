G999 Price Up 10.3% Over Last Week (G999)

G999 (G999) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Over the last week, G999 has traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. One G999 coin can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $4,014.05 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00067489 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00055042 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001009 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00007974 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00023747 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003980 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000123 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

