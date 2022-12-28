Gala Market Cap Achieves $117.39 Million (GALA)

Gala (GALA) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 28th. Gala has a market capitalization of $117.39 million and $47.78 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gala token can now be purchased for $0.0168 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Gala has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $891.29 or 0.05398489 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.77 or 0.00495283 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,844.99 or 0.29345747 BTC.

About Gala

Gala’s launch date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 tokens. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/GoGalaGames. Gala’s official message board is blog.gala.games. Gala’s official website is gala.games.

Buying and Selling Gala

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games is as a blockchain gaming ecosystem that offers a different games built on the Gala Network, which uses its native token to identify in-game assets that players own.The GALA token is the digital utility token of the Gala Games ecosystem. It is cryptographically secured and native to the Gala Games ecosystem. GALA is a non-refundable utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants in the Gala Games ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gala using one of the exchanges listed above.

