Gamehost Inc. (TSE:GH) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Gamehost Inc. (TSE:GH – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.
Gamehost Stock Performance
Shares of GH stock opened at C$7.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$174.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$7.78 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.02. Gamehost has a 52-week low of C$6.63 and a 52-week high of C$9.57.
About Gamehost
