Garrison Asset Management LLC Has $3.12 Million Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Garrison Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,077 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. ANSYS makes up 2.2% of Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $3,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 178.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 700.0% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ANSYS

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.59, for a total value of $101,845.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,572 shares in the company, valued at $6,206,953.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $236.36. The company had a trading volume of 7,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $194.23 and a one year high of $413.22. The firm has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.36, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.80.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 23.13%. The company had revenue of $472.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. ANSYS’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANSS has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on ANSYS from $260.00 to $248.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on ANSYS from $325.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on ANSYS from $260.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet downgraded ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ANSYS in a report on Friday, September 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.27.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

