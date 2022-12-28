Gateway Protocol Trading Down 0.1% Over Last Week (GWP)

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One Gateway Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $2.53 or 0.00015304 BTC on exchanges. Gateway Protocol has a market capitalization of $68.38 million and approximately $561,514.11 worth of Gateway Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Gateway Protocol has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gateway Protocol Token Profile

Gateway Protocol’s genesis date was February 23rd, 2022. Gateway Protocol’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,063,134 tokens. Gateway Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gwprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gateway Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@gw.protocol. The official website for Gateway Protocol is www.gwprotocol.com.

Gateway Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gateway Protocol (GWP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gateway Protocol has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Gateway Protocol is 2.55365469 USD and is up 0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $580,476.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gwprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gateway Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gateway Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gateway Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

