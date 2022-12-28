Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $536,865.22

Gemini Dollar (GUSD) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Gemini Dollar has a market cap of $596.45 million and approximately $536,865.22 worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. One Gemini Dollar token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00005935 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $900.65 or 0.05441364 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.06 or 0.00495751 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,861.88 or 0.29373510 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Profile

Gemini Dollar’s genesis date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 611,139,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 607,049,883 tokens. Gemini Dollar’s official message board is www.gemini.com/cryptopedia/gusd-stablecoin-gemini-dollar. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @gemini and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar.

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services.The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

