Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.29 Million Stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PXI. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at $5,707,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth about $4,404,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,326,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,319,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,114,000.

Get Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PXI opened at $44.32 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.42 and its 200 day moving average is $43.40. Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $30.45 and a 52 week high of $53.05.

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.598 per share. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.