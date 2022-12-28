Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the period. CSX comprises about 1.2% of Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSX. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in CSX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 638.4% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently commented on CSX. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Susquehanna lowered CSX from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Benchmark cut their price objective on CSX to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CSX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.28.
CSX Price Performance
CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 28.06%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CSX Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is 21.39%.
CSX Profile
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
Featured Stories
