Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.97% of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 1,170.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 76,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,978,000 after acquiring an additional 70,022 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,001,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 485.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after buying an additional 23,860 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 129.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 15,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 259.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 11,539 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Stock Performance

PSL opened at $84.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.09. Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $74.72 and a 52-week high of $91.77.

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%.

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.

