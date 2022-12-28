GenTrust LLC Buys 38,055 Shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

GenTrust LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 399,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,055 shares during the quarter. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF comprises 1.3% of GenTrust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. GenTrust LLC owned 1.66% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $14,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 114.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 12,190 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 19.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 11,998 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 175,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,514,000 after acquiring an additional 5,624 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 46.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 344,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,713,000 after acquiring an additional 109,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,125,000.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $41.07 on Wednesday. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $34.89 and a 52 week high of $45.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.70.

