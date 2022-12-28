GenTrust LLC Buys 8,900 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

GenTrust LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,460 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 125.2% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the second quarter worth $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Trade Desk by 217.9% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $43.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.12. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $98.21.
Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.
