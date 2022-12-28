GenTrust LLC Buys 8,900 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

GenTrust LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,460 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 125.2% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the second quarter worth $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Trade Desk by 217.9% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $43.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.12. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $98.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Trade Desk Profile

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TTD shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Trade Desk to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.81.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

