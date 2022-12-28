GenTrust LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

GenTrust LLC decreased its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 477,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,951 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF accounts for about 2.0% of GenTrust LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF were worth $22,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the second quarter valued at about $92,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IPAC opened at $53.84 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 52-week low of $46.71 and a 52-week high of $64.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.10.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.