GenTrust LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

GenTrust LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $529,000. Beacon Financial Group lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 11,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. SAM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. SAM Advisors LLC now owns 67,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,941,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 596,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,083,000 after buying an additional 8,163 shares during the period.

Shares of VB opened at $183.04 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.11. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $229.60.

