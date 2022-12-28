GICTrade Price Down 1.2% Over Last Week (GICT)

GICTrade (GICT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One GICTrade token can currently be purchased for about $0.88 or 0.00005359 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, GICTrade has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. GICTrade has a total market capitalization of $87.84 million and $1,091.27 worth of GICTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $887.10 or 0.05374119 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.80 or 0.00495576 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,847.28 or 0.29365081 BTC.

GICTrade Profile

GICTrade’s launch date was March 31st, 2019. GICTrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,272,330 tokens. GICTrade’s official message board is medium.com/@gictradeio. GICTrade’s official Twitter account is @gictradeio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GICTrade is www.gicindonesia.com.

Buying and Selling GICTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “GICTrade (GICT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. GICTrade has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GICTrade is 0.85940858 USD and is down -7.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $1,521.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gicindonesia.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GICTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GICTrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GICTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

