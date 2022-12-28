Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Acquires 16,510 Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,510 shares during the period. B&G Foods accounts for approximately 1.1% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $4,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,408,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,825,000 after buying an additional 90,632 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,548,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,653,000 after buying an additional 132,095 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,743,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,719,000 after buying an additional 293,363 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,032,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,547,000 after buying an additional 233,068 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 833,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,832,000 after buying an additional 33,557 shares during the period. 63.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on BGS shares. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of B&G Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $14.50 to $12.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, B&G Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.70.

B&G Foods Stock Performance

Shares of BGS stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,208. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $34.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.77.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The company had revenue of $528.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.32 million. B&G Foods had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 8.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

B&G Foods Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -339.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David L. Wenner bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.01 per share, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 760,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,653,091.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

B&G Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.