Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 506,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 28,747 shares during the period. Sabra Health Care REIT makes up about 1.6% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC owned 0.22% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $6,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 6.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 21.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 70.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 19,089 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 171.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 23,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 13.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,304,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,430,000 after acquiring an additional 154,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on SBRA shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Sabra Health Care REIT stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,026,205. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.44 and a twelve month high of $16.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,500.00%.

As of March 31, 2022, Sabra's investment portfolio included 416 real estate properties held for investment. This consists of (i) 279 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 59 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 50 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 13 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a sales-type lease, 16 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 13 other loans), seven preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture.

