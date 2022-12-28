Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Buys 26,940 Shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 414,925 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,940 shares during the period. Star Bulk Carriers accounts for 1.7% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC owned about 0.41% of Star Bulk Carriers worth $7,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 638.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,576,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $76,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227,800 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,117,898 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $62,880,000 after acquiring an additional 47,630 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 5,750.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,568,513 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,705 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 175.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,412,760 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,944,000 after purchasing an additional 899,337 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 862,781 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,561,000 after purchasing an additional 159,937 shares during the period. 46.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Star Bulk Carriers Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:SBLK traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.78. 10,717 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,576,580. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 12-month low of $16.85 and a 12-month high of $33.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.03.

Star Bulk Carriers Cuts Dividend

Star Bulk Carriers ( NASDAQ:SBLK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.09). Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 47.52% and a return on equity of 39.28%. The firm had revenue of $364.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.48 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 24.27%. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is 62.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Pareto Securities raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

