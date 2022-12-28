Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Buys 32,931 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 32,931 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of JetBlue Airways worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,275,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $437,671,000 after acquiring an additional 379,060 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 5.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,284,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,798,000 after purchasing an additional 499,600 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 0.5% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 8,069,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,541,000 after buying an additional 38,919 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 1.6% during the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 4,211,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,960,000 after buying an additional 67,351 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 126.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,501,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,311,000 after buying an additional 1,956,283 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JBLU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen cut JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen cut shares of JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.29.

JBLU stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.32. 61,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,467,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.49 and a 200-day moving average of $7.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.48. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1 year low of $6.19 and a 1 year high of $16.39.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.03). JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

