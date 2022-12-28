Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Has $2.31 Million Stock Position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 420,117 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,825 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $2,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the second quarter worth $87,000. StoneX Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 122.0% during the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 100,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 55,387 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii acquired a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the first quarter worth $83,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1,083.8% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 934,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,511,000 after buying an additional 855,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the second quarter worth $104,000. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,388,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.39 and a 52 week high of $8.09. The stock has a market cap of $54.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.15.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.12. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SMFG shares. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

