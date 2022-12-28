Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Materion worth $2,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTRN. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Materion by 264.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Materion by 1,385.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Materion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Materion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Materion by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Materion alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Materion from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Materion in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Materion Price Performance

Shares of MTRN traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $85.71. 144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,617. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.95. Materion Co. has a 12 month low of $64.89 and a 12 month high of $97.89.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $428.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.30 million. Materion had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 13.42%. Equities analysts expect that Materion Co. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Materion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Materion’s payout ratio is 13.48%.

About Materion

(Get Rating)

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.