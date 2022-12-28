Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Purchases 366 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Next Level Private LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,727,000. Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.9% during the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 133,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.1% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 17,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 122.7% during the third quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 98,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,967,000 after acquiring an additional 54,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% during the third quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 42,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $72.51. The company had a trading volume of 28,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,520,630. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $60.86 and a 52-week high of $81.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.82 and a 200 day moving average of $74.21. The company has a market cap of $154.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.40.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.30% and a net margin of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $11.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $3,621,380.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,502,391.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,481.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Further Reading

