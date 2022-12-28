Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC reduced its position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 374,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 420,487 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of New York Community Bancorp worth $3,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 106.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 3,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at New York Community Bancorp

In related news, Director Marshall Lux acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.53 per share, with a total value of $51,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,360. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Marshall Lux acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.53 per share, with a total value of $51,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,360. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld sold 138,199 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total value of $1,207,859.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,320 shares in the company, valued at $107,676.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

New York Community Bancorp Trading Down 1.4 %

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NYCB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price objective on New York Community Bancorp to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.85.

New York Community Bancorp stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.53. The stock had a trading volume of 65,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,255,803. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $13.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.33.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 33.12% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. New York Community Bancorp’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.40%.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

