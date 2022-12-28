Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Sells 503 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $2,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New Hampshire raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 906.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 75.0% in the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 170.0% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Toyota Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup cut Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Toyota Motor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,239.71.

Toyota Motor Trading Down 0.1 %

TM traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,473. Toyota Motor Co. has a twelve month low of $130.07 and a twelve month high of $213.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.86.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.78). Toyota Motor had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $66.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.08 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 14.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

Featured Stories

