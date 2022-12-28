Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 64,011 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLG. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,652,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC grew its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 15,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 13,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on SL Green Realty from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Scotiabank cut shares of SL Green Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SL Green Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

SL Green Realty Stock Down 1.6 %

SL Green Realty stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,108. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.06. SL Green Realty Corp. has a twelve month low of $32.15 and a twelve month high of $83.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $162.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.30 million. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SL Green Realty Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.271 dividend. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently -286.92%.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Featured Stories

