Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Trading 3.6% Higher

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) traded up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.30 and last traded at $1.30. 18,005 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,271,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Globalstar from $3.25 to $3.75 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Globalstar in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.42.

Globalstar ( NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.10). Globalstar had a negative net margin of 194.49% and a negative return on equity of 93.44%. The company had revenue of $37.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.78 million. On average, research analysts predict that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Globalstar news, Director Timothy Evan Taylor sold 395,000 shares of Globalstar stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total value of $620,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,438,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,098,678.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Timothy Evan Taylor sold 395,000 shares of Globalstar stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total transaction of $620,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,438,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,098,678.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rebecca Clary sold 350,000 shares of Globalstar stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total transaction of $654,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,809,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,383,071.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,650,695 shares of company stock valued at $6,874,186. Company insiders own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.13% of the company’s stock.

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.

