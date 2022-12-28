Gnosis Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.10 Million (GNO)

Gnosis (GNO) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One Gnosis token can currently be bought for about $84.01 or 0.00505788 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Gnosis has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gnosis has a market capitalization of $217.55 million and approximately $2.10 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Get Gnosis alerts:

Gnosis Profile

Gnosis launched on April 25th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,589,588 tokens. The official message board for Gnosis is forum.gnosis.io. The Reddit community for Gnosis is https://reddit.com/r/gnosispm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gnosis’ official website is gnosis.io. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gnosis Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform.”

