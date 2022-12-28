Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Gogo from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Gogo Stock Performance

GOGO stock opened at $14.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.24. Gogo has a fifty-two week low of $11.57 and a fifty-two week high of $23.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.94 and a 200-day moving average of $15.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Gogo ( NASDAQ:GOGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $105.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.89 million. Gogo had a negative return on equity of 39.26% and a net margin of 72.93%. Equities analysts predict that Gogo will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOGO. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Gogo by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,359,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,853 shares during the period. Simcoe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Gogo by 150.6% in the 1st quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,037,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,513 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Gogo by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,205,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,704,000 after purchasing an additional 939,632 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gogo by 24,953.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 546,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,415,000 after acquiring an additional 544,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sycale Advisors NY LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gogo by 298.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 714,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,560,000 after acquiring an additional 534,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA) segments. The company design, build and operate air-to-ground networks, engineer and maintain in-flight systems of proprietary hardware and software, and deliver customizable connectivity and wireless entertainment services.

