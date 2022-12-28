Governance OHM (GOHM) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $423,557.43

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One Governance OHM token can now be bought for about $2,487.06 or 0.14983185 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Governance OHM has a total market capitalization of $196.16 million and approximately $423,557.43 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Governance OHM has traded down 0.4% against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002097 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000271 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000336 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $847.32 or 0.05101103 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.82 or 0.00492564 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000198 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,847.73 or 0.29184685 BTC.
About Governance OHM
Governance OHM launched on November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens. Governance OHM’s official website is www.olympusdao.finance. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Governance OHM’s official message board is olympusdao.medium.com.
Buying and Selling Governance OHM
