Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:GMGMF) Short Interest Update

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:GMGMF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 95.0% from the November 30th total of 66,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Graphene Manufacturing Group Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of GMGMF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.84. 39,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,807. Graphene Manufacturing Group has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $4.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Graphene Manufacturing Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Graphene Manufacturing Group

Graphene Manufacturing Group Pty Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies graphene. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of energy saving and energy storage solutions. It serves facility management; transport and earth moving; food supply management; retail, shopping centres, and food outlets; utilities education institutions; automotive operations and maintenance; batteries and energy storage; and batter materials.

Further Reading

