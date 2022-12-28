Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 18,462 Shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,462 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned about 1.07% of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF worth $11,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $629,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth about $16,930,000. Innova Wealth Partners increased its position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 557.5% in the third quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 294,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,006,000 after purchasing an additional 249,971 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth about $840,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 49,573.1% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 12,889 shares during the period.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of DBMF stock opened at $31.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.44. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $35.14.

