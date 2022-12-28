Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 170,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 1.2% of Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $21,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $140.57 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.90. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.54 and a 1-year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

