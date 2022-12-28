Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $5.15 Million Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $5,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 25,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 2,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Courier Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ECL shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays downgraded Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Ecolab from $146.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.56.

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $139.66 per share, with a total value of $111,728.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,759,297.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $145.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.04 and a 12 month high of $237.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.52. The stock has a market cap of $41.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 53.94%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

