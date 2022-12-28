Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 219.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,612 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $5,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 146.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 150,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,580,000 after buying an additional 89,740 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 108,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,043,000 after buying an additional 5,375 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1,389.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 41,184 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $74.19 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $66.84 and a 1-year high of $87.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.87.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

