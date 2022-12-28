Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Purchases 1,872 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $4,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FIXD. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $43.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.04. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $41.85 and a 12-month high of $53.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%.

