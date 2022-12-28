Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 3,303 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,303 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 0.8% of Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $14,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWF. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.1% in the third quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 2,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 26,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,653,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $915,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 63,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,303,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWF opened at $213.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $221.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.94. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $202.05 and a 1 year high of $310.35.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

