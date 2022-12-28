Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 5,788 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,788 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $4,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,248,000 after acquiring an additional 7,802 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 25.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 44.6% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 58.9% during the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

IWB opened at $209.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $214.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.81. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $192.01 and a one year high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

