Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 959 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. cut its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 959 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $6,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,005,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 19.5% in the second quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 7,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capasso Planning Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of TIP stock opened at $106.44 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.63 and a 1 year high of $129.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.07 and its 200-day moving average is $110.58.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.