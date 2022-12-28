Grin (GRIN) Market Capitalization Hits $7.11 Million

Grin (GRIN) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One Grin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0724 or 0.00000436 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a total market capitalization of $7.11 million and $1.16 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Grin has traded 38% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16,609.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.19 or 0.00404512 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00021210 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.71 or 0.00877270 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00091562 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.63 or 0.00605888 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006007 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.91 or 0.00246335 BTC.

About Grin

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

