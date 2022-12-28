Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Shares Bought by Northcape Capital Pty Ltd

Northcape Capital Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico comprises 1.1% of Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd owned about 0.14% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico worth $8,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAC. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the second quarter worth about $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 13.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 723 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 12.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the first quarter worth about $204,000. 12.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PAC traded up $0.75 on Wednesday, hitting $152.79.

NYSE PAC traded up $0.75 on Wednesday, hitting $152.79. 662 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,852. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $156.61 and a 200 day moving average of $146.72. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $119.31 and a twelve month high of $176.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Increases Dividend

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico ( NYSE:PAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.43. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 47.69% and a net margin of 37.29%. The firm had revenue of $333.81 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $3.3121 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a yield of 4.1%. This is a boost from Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.15. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Grupo Santander downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.75.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It operates 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San JosÃ del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃo), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes.

Featured Stories

