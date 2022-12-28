GXChain (GXC) Trading 3% Higher This Week

GXChain (GXC) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 28th. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00002420 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GXChain has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. GXChain has a market cap of $380.45 million and approximately $4,945.42 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00007839 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00027306 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00004440 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00007533 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000052 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 950,000,000 coins. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

