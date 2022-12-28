Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc Has $207,000 Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Kimberly-Clark accounts for approximately 0.2% of Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,052,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,722,000 after purchasing an additional 194,143 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 7.6% during the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 94.8% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.3% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 58.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 344,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,546,000 after purchasing an additional 126,500 shares during the period. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 0.2 %
KMB stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,130. The company has a market capitalization of $46.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.42. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $108.74 and a 52 week high of $145.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.46.
Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 87.88%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently issued reports on KMB. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Bank of America began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.62.
Kimberly-Clark Company Profile
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.
