Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (HCDIP) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 29th

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDIP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 28th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.167 per share on Friday, January 20th. This represents a yield of 31.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Harbor Custom Development Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:HCDIP traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.49. 10,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,539. Harbor Custom Development has a 1-year low of $6.32 and a 1-year high of $18.19.

About Harbor Custom Development

Harbor Custom Development, Inc operates as a real estate development company in Washington, California, Texas, and Florida. The company is involved in land acquisition, entitlements, development, construction of project infrastructure, single and multi-family vertical construction, marketing, sales, and management of various residential projects.

