Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDIP) Declares Dividend of $0.17

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDIP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 28th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.167 per share on Friday, January 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 31.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Harbor Custom Development Price Performance

Shares of Harbor Custom Development stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,539. Harbor Custom Development has a 52 week low of $6.32 and a 52 week high of $18.19.

Get Harbor Custom Development alerts:

Harbor Custom Development Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Harbor Custom Development, Inc operates as a real estate development company in Washington, California, Texas, and Florida. The company is involved in land acquisition, entitlements, development, construction of project infrastructure, single and multi-family vertical construction, marketing, sales, and management of various residential projects.

Receive News & Ratings for Harbor Custom Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbor Custom Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.