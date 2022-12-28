Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 86.8% from the November 30th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Harbor Diversified Price Performance
OTCMKTS:HRBR traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.25. 60,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,300. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Harbor Diversified has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $2.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.39.
Harbor Diversified Company Profile
