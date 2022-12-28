Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Gap Up to $3.48

Shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.48, but opened at $3.56. Harmony Gold Mining shares last traded at $3.54, with a volume of 35,954 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com raised Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Harmony Gold Mining Trading Down 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.04.

Institutional Trading of Harmony Gold Mining

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Condire Management LP increased its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 18.7% in the third quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 6,978,103 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $16,957,000 after buying an additional 1,100,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,342,538 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 25,789,898 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,669,000 after purchasing an additional 10,543,611 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,318,159 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

