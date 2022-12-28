Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Gap Up to $3.48

Shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.48, but opened at $3.56. Harmony Gold Mining shares last traded at $3.54, with a volume of 35,954 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com raised Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.
Harmony Gold Mining Trading Down 1.7 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.04.
Institutional Trading of Harmony Gold Mining
Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile
Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.
