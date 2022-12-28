Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.25.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HARP. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics to $1.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

Harpoon Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HARP opened at $0.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.46. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $8.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HARP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $13.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 million. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 220.41% and a negative return on equity of 198.21%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HARP. Piper Sandler & CO. purchased a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $563,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 3,145.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 579,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 562,053 shares in the last quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,292,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 481,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 163,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,809,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,994,000 after purchasing an additional 95,355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company develops tri-specific T cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate, including HPN328, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other Delta-like canonical Notch ligand 3-expressing tumors; HPN217 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and HPN536, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian and pancreatic cancer, and other mesothelin-expressing tumors.

