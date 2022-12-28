Head to Head Contrast: Sweetgreen (SG) and The Competition

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Rating) is one of 73 public companies in the “Eating places” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Sweetgreen to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Sweetgreen and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sweetgreen 0 0 0 0 N/A Sweetgreen Competitors 497 4088 5343 230 2.52

Sweetgreen presently has a consensus target price of 19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 134.28%. As a group, “Eating places” companies have a potential upside of 25.33%. Given Sweetgreen’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sweetgreen is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sweetgreen $339.87 million -$153.18 million -3.41 Sweetgreen Competitors $1.87 billion $215.06 million -1.86

This table compares Sweetgreen and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Sweetgreen’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Sweetgreen. Sweetgreen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.3% of Sweetgreen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.8% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are owned by institutional investors. 27.5% of Sweetgreen shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sweetgreen and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sweetgreen -45.27% -30.98% -26.19% Sweetgreen Competitors 1.05% -13.63% 2.14%

Summary

Sweetgreen competitors beat Sweetgreen on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

About Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants. As of September 26, 2021, it owned and operated 140 restaurants in 13 states and Washington, D.C. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

