Head to Head Review: Carbon Energy (OTCMKTS:CRBO) and Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM)

Carbon Energy (OTCMKTS:CRBO – Get Rating) and Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Carbon Energy and Black Stone Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Carbon Energy alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carbon Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Black Stone Minerals 0 1 2 1 3.00

Black Stone Minerals has a consensus price target of $20.25, indicating a potential upside of 22.73%. Given Black Stone Minerals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Black Stone Minerals is more favorable than Carbon Energy.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carbon Energy N/A N/A N/A Black Stone Minerals 69.77% 45.85% 27.65%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Carbon Energy and Black Stone Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

16.5% of Black Stone Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of Carbon Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.5% of Black Stone Minerals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Carbon Energy and Black Stone Minerals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carbon Energy $116.63 million 0.00 $1.10 million N/A N/A Black Stone Minerals $359.26 million 9.62 $181.99 million $1.88 8.78

Black Stone Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than Carbon Energy.

Risk and Volatility

Carbon Energy has a beta of -0.14, suggesting that its stock price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Black Stone Minerals has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Black Stone Minerals beats Carbon Energy on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carbon Energy

(Get Rating)

Carbon Energy Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids properties in the United States. It focuses on conventional and unconventional reservoirs, including shale, tight sand, and coalbed methane located in the Appalachian, Illinois, and Ventura Basins. As of December 31, 2018, it owned working interests in 7,100 net wells and royalty interests in approximately 900 wells located in California, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia, as well as had leasehold positions in approximately 340,700 net developed acres and approximately 1,319,200 net undeveloped acres. The company was formerly known as Carbon Natural Gas Company and changed its name to Carbon Energy Corporation in June 2018. Carbon Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

About Black Stone Minerals

(Get Rating)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a total estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 59,824 barrels of oil equivalent. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. was founded in 1876 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Carbon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carbon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.