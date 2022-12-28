Headwater Exploration Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.07 (OTCMKTS:CDDRF)

Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0741 per share on Monday, January 16th. This represents a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Headwater Exploration Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CDDRF opened at $4.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.60. Headwater Exploration has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $6.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CDDRF shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Headwater Exploration to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Headwater Exploration from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

About Headwater Exploration

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interests in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; the Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook shale gas prospect located in New Brunswick.

Featured Stories

